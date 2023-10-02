How does ESPN's FPI view the Gophers after their latest win over Louisiana?
The Minnesota Golden Gophers broke a two-game losing streak this past weekend against the Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns to improve to 3-2 on the season through the first five weeks. Entering October, the Golden Gophers are tied for second in the Big Ten West with the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 1-1 conference record. Purdue is also tied for second with a 1-1 record as well but is 2-3 overall compared to the Gophers 3-2 record and Iowa's 3-1 record.
Entering this weekend, Minnesota's schedule will be getting a little bit tougher starting with a home matchup against the nation's No. 2 team, the Michigan Wolverines under the lights of Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are also set to face Iowa, Ohio State, and Wisconsin over the remainder of the season.
As things stand entering week six, ESPN's FPI does not particularly like how the Gophers have played this season. Overall, the power index ranks the Golden Gophers 49th in the country and eighth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, and Rutgers.
It gives the Gophers a 52.8% chance to achieve a six-win season and get to bowl eligibility, and a 4.2% chance to win the division. Here's how ESPN's FPI sees the Gophers' remaining schedule playing out.
|GAME
|ESPN FPI LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|RECORD
|
10/7: vs Michigan
|
12.8%
|
3-3 (1-2)
|
10/21: @ Iowa
|
37.1%
|
3-4 (1-3)
|
10/28: vs Michigan State
|
62.8
|
4-4 (2-3)
|
11/4: vs Illinois
|
62.4%
|
5-4 (3-3)
|
11/11: at Purdue
|
45.7%
|
5-5 (3-4)
|
11/18: at Ohio State
|
4.1%
|
5-6 (3-5)
|
11/25: vs Wisconsin
|
33.5%
|
5-7 (3-6)
WHAT IS ESPN'S FPI?
From ESPN's An inside look at College FPI
"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.
Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.
It is important to note what FPI is not -- FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. ESPN has other metrics, including Strength of Record, that can be used to identify the most deserving teams."
