The Minnesota Golden Gophers broke a two-game losing streak this past weekend against the Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns to improve to 3-2 on the season through the first five weeks. Entering October, the Golden Gophers are tied for second in the Big Ten West with the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 1-1 conference record. Purdue is also tied for second with a 1-1 record as well but is 2-3 overall compared to the Gophers 3-2 record and Iowa's 3-1 record.

Entering this weekend, Minnesota's schedule will be getting a little bit tougher starting with a home matchup against the nation's No. 2 team, the Michigan Wolverines under the lights of Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are also set to face Iowa, Ohio State, and Wisconsin over the remainder of the season. As things stand entering week six, ESPN's FPI does not particularly like how the Gophers have played this season. Overall, the power index ranks the Golden Gophers 49th in the country and eighth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, and Rutgers. It gives the Gophers a 52.8% chance to achieve a six-win season and get to bowl eligibility, and a 4.2% chance to win the division. Here's how ESPN's FPI sees the Gophers' remaining schedule playing out.

MINNESOTA GAME BY GAME PREDICTIONS GAME ESPN FPI LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY RECORD 10/7: vs Michigan 12.8% 3-3 (1-2) 10/21: @ Iowa 37.1% 3-4 (1-3) 10/28: vs Michigan State 62.8 4-4 (2-3) 11/4: vs Illinois 62.4% 5-4 (3-3) 11/11: at Purdue 45.7% 5-5 (3-4) 11/18: at Ohio State 4.1% 5-6 (3-5) 11/25: vs Wisconsin 33.5% 5-7 (3-6)

WHAT IS ESPN'S FPI?