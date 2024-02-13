Over the weekend FanDuel released their preseason win totals for the Big Ten and the popular sports book is not very high on the Gophers' entering the spring.

FanDuel currently has the Golden Gophers' over/under win total at 4.5 wins, tied for the lowest in the Big Ten with the Purdue Boilermakers.



The Golden Gophers in 2023 finished the season 6-7 thanks to a Quick Lane Bowl victory over Bowling Green on December 26. The Gophers started the season 5-3 and were in control of their own destiny heading into November before dropping four straight to Illinois, Purdue, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.



Leading the way at the top of the Big Ten according to projected win totals is Ohio State and Oregon tied at 10.5 wins with Michigan and Penn State just behind them at 9.5 wins. You can view the full Big Ten over/under win totals per FanDuel below.

