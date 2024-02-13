Advertisement
How many wins does FanDuel project for Minnesota in 2024?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

Over the weekend FanDuel released their preseason win totals for the Big Ten and the popular sports book is not very high on the Gophers' entering the spring.

FanDuel currently has the Golden Gophers' over/under win total at 4.5 wins, tied for the lowest in the Big Ten with the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Gophers in 2023 finished the season 6-7 thanks to a Quick Lane Bowl victory over Bowling Green on December 26. The Gophers started the season 5-3 and were in control of their own destiny heading into November before dropping four straight to Illinois, Purdue, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.

Leading the way at the top of the Big Ten according to projected win totals is Ohio State and Oregon tied at 10.5 wins with Michigan and Penn State just behind them at 9.5 wins. You can view the full Big Ten over/under win totals per FanDuel below.

BIG TEN OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS per FanDuel

TEAM OVER/UNDER 2023 Record

Ohio State Buckeyes

10.5

11-2

Oregon Ducks

10.5

12-2

Michigan Wolverines

9.5

15-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

9.5

15-0

USC Trojans

7.5

8-5

Washington Huskies

7.5

14-1

Nebraska Cornhuskers

7.5

5-7

Iowa Hawkeyes

7.5

10-4

Maryland Terrapins

7.5

8-5

Wisconsin Badgers

6.5

7-6

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

5.5

7-6

Northwestern Wildcats

5.5

8-5

Michigan State Wolverines

5.5

4-8

UCLA Bruins

5.5

8-5

Illinois Fighting Illini

5.5

5-7

Indiana Hoosiers

5.5

3-9

Minnesota Golden Gophers

4.5

6-7

Purdue Boilermakers

4.5

4-8

MINNESOTA'S 2024 SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT PROJECTED 2024 WIN TOTAL

August 29, 2024

vs North Carolina

8.5

September 7, 2024

vs Rhode Island

N/A

September 14, 2024

vs Nevada

N/A

September 21, 2024

vs Iowa

7.5

September 28, 2024

at Michigan

9.5

October 5, 2024

vs USC

7.5

October 12, 2024

at UCLA

5.5

October 19, 2024

BYE

N/A

October 26, 2024

vs Maryland

5.5

November 2, 2024

at Illinois

5.5

November 9, 2024

at Rutgers

5.5

November 16, 2024

BYE

N/A

November 23, 2024

vs Penn State

9.5

November 30, 2024

at Wisconsin

6.5

