How many wins does FanDuel project for Minnesota in 2024?
Over the weekend FanDuel released their preseason win totals for the Big Ten and the popular sports book is not very high on the Gophers' entering the spring.
FanDuel currently has the Golden Gophers' over/under win total at 4.5 wins, tied for the lowest in the Big Ten with the Purdue Boilermakers.
The Golden Gophers in 2023 finished the season 6-7 thanks to a Quick Lane Bowl victory over Bowling Green on December 26. The Gophers started the season 5-3 and were in control of their own destiny heading into November before dropping four straight to Illinois, Purdue, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.
Leading the way at the top of the Big Ten according to projected win totals is Ohio State and Oregon tied at 10.5 wins with Michigan and Penn State just behind them at 9.5 wins. You can view the full Big Ten over/under win totals per FanDuel below.
BIG TEN OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS per FanDuel
|TEAM
|OVER/UNDER
|2023 Record
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
10.5
|
11-2
|
Oregon Ducks
|
10.5
|
12-2
|
Michigan Wolverines
|
9.5
|
15-0
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
9.5
|
15-0
|
USC Trojans
|
7.5
|
8-5
|
Washington Huskies
|
7.5
|
14-1
|
Nebraska Cornhuskers
|
7.5
|
5-7
|
Iowa Hawkeyes
|
7.5
|
10-4
|
Maryland Terrapins
|
7.5
|
8-5
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
6.5
|
7-6
|
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|
5.5
|
7-6
|
Northwestern Wildcats
|
5.5
|
8-5
|
Michigan State Wolverines
|
5.5
|
4-8
|
UCLA Bruins
|
5.5
|
8-5
|
Illinois Fighting Illini
|
5.5
|
5-7
|
Indiana Hoosiers
|
5.5
|
3-9
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers
|
4.5
|
6-7
|
Purdue Boilermakers
|
4.5
|
4-8
MINNESOTA'S 2024 SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|PROJECTED 2024 WIN TOTAL
|
August 29, 2024
|
vs North Carolina
|
8.5
|
September 7, 2024
|
vs Rhode Island
|
N/A
|
September 14, 2024
|
vs Nevada
|
N/A
|
September 21, 2024
|
vs Iowa
|
7.5
|
September 28, 2024
|
at Michigan
|
9.5
|
October 5, 2024
|
vs USC
|
7.5
|
October 12, 2024
|
at UCLA
|
5.5
|
October 19, 2024
|
BYE
|
N/A
|
October 26, 2024
|
vs Maryland
|
5.5
|
November 2, 2024
|
at Illinois
|
5.5
|
November 9, 2024
|
at Rutgers
|
5.5
|
November 16, 2024
|
BYE
|
N/A
|
November 23, 2024
|
vs Penn State
|
9.5
|
November 30, 2024
|
at Wisconsin
|
6.5
============================
