Illinois upsets No. 20 Minnesota 14-6

Having already scored a massive upset on the road earlier in the year at Penn State, the Illinois did the same at No. 20 Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini jumped out to a 14-0 lead early on and used a suffocating defense to stop Minnesota's rushing attack and collect five sacks on Tanner Morgan. Illinois improves to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play. With the loss, Minnesota drops to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference action. The Gopher Report provides a quarter-by-quarter recap of Saturday's action below.

Illinois tight end Tip Reiman scores on a 15-yard touchdown (Photo: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

End of 1st Quarter: Illinois 7, Minnesota 0

A Tauriqe Barnes interception off a Tanner Morgan tipped pass five plays into Minnesota's opening drive set Illinois up with great field position at the Gophers 49-yard line. The Fighting Illini offense cashed in with an Isaiah Williams two-yard touchdown plunge to take an early 7-0 lead with 8:15 remaining. A Tanner Morgan fumble in the pocket on the Gophers second drive put Minnesota in a 3rd-and-17 hole where the Gophers were eventually forced to punt. Illinois is currently on a 10-play drive and in the red zone at the Minnesota 17-yard line as the first quarter comes to an end. Illini running back Chase Brown ran all over Minnesota's defense in the first stanza, recording 67 yards on nine carries, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. Illinois with 125 yards of total offense compared to Minnesota's 35. Illini averaging seven yards per play so far.

End of 2nd Quarter: Illinois 14, Minnesota

Illinois strikes again on the first play of the quarter, Brandon Peters hits tight end Tip Reiman for a 15-yard touchdown strike to put Illinois up 14-0 at the 14:55 mark. Minnesota put together a nice drive on their ensuing possession where they picked up three first downs, however, the Gophers were stymied on 4th-and-1 when Cole Kramer was met by Illinois' Isaiah Gray short of the sticks. Illini with a momentum swinging play on defense as Minnesota's drive is stalled at the Illinois 22-yard line. A Brock Annexstad 13-yard punt return set the Gophers up with excellent field position at the Illinois 43-yard line with 1:42 remaining. Morgan connected with Chris Autman-Bell on a slant route for a 24-yard gain (Minnesota's biggest of the game so far) to put the Gophers in the red zone at the Illini 19-yard line. However, a holding penalty on Sam Schlueter on a Morgan RPO keeper put the Gophers back at the 30-yard line which led to a missed 45-yard field goal by Matthew Trickett and no points for the Gophers in the first half. The Gophers out-gained Illinois in the second quarter 110 yards to 27, but Minnesota was 1-of-5 on third down conversions and unable to put points on the board. In total, Minnesota is 1-for-7 on third down conversions and 0-for-1 on fourth downs as well. Tanner Morgan is just 6-of-12 for 65 yards in the first half with an interception. Cole Kramer leads the Gophers with 20 rushing yard.

End of 3rd Quarter: Illinois 14, Minnesota 0

After Minnesota put together their longest drive of the day, Illinois' Owen Carey, Jr. sacked Tanner Morgan on a 4th-and-6 attempt at the Illini 22-yard line to keep the Gophers off the scoreboard with 2:39 remaining in the quarter. Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell got dinged up jumping up for a sideline catch where he appeared to hit his head hard on the turf. He has been out of the game since. Illinois had 66 yards of total offense compared to 53 yards for the Gophers.

End of 4th Quarter: Illinois 14, Minnesota 6

On Minnesota's first possession of the fourth quarter, the Illini defense continues to terrorize the backfield. Sacking Tanner Morgan for a fifth time on 2nd-down and creating pressure on 3rd-and-15, forcing Morgan to throw it out-of-bounds. Gophers found success with an uptempo approach in their second possession of the quarter, putting together an 13-play, 86-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Morgan 1-yard score on 4th-and-goal. Unfortunately, kicking woes for Matthew Trickett continued as he missed the extra point. Minnesota had one last gasp with 1:12 remaining and pinned at their own 2-yard line. It started out well as Morgan hit Dylan Wright for a 36-yard completion over the middle of field. However, Illinois' Isaiah Ford (that guy again) blew past Sam Schleuter for a sack on Morgan and an 11-yard loss. On 3rd-and-21, Morgan was picked off by Illini cornerback Kerby Joseph to secure the win a big win for Illinois and a disappointing loss for the Gophers.

Minnesota Stats Leaders Player Stats Passing Tanner Morgan 15-28, 180 yards, 2 INT Rushing Ky Thomas 16 carries, 60 yards Receiving Brevyn Spann-Ford 4 catches, 58 yards Defense Mariano Sori-Marin 11 tackles

Illinois Stats Leaders Column 2 Column 3 Passing Brandon Peters 7-9, 80 yards, 1 TD Rushing Chase Brown 33 carries, 150 yards Receiving Casey Washington 1 catch, 23 yards Defense Sydney Brown 9 tackles, 1 TFL

Offensive MVP:

Offensive production for Minnesota was at a minimum on Saturday. The run game suffered and the offensive line had trouble handling Illinois' defensive front. However, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford stepped up tallied all four of his catches on Minnesota's lone scoring drive. He finished with four catches for 58 yards.

Defensive MVP:

Defensively, the Gophers struggled early against Illinois running game as Chase Brown chewed them up, particularly in the first quarter. After the Illini's second touchdowns to begin the second quarter, Minnesota's defense faired quite well the rest of the day. Their offense, however, was another story. Mariano Sori-Marin led the way for the Gophers with 11 tackles, he gets the MVP award here.

Notes: