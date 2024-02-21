The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting an in-state athlete next month, Gophers Nation has confirmed.

Waseca (MN) standout Damarius Russell has confirmed to Gophers Nation he will be visiting the Golden Gophers on March 30.

The 5-foot11, 180-pound Russell has made trips to Minneapolis before to visit the program including for last year's spring game. He's also receiving interest from FCS program's in the region such as Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State.

The Waseca native is an explosive athlete with a reported 40-yard dash time of 4.4 and a vertical of 39 inches.

Russell on top of being one of the top football players in the state is also a standout on Waseca's varsity basketball team and track and field team.



