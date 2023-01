The Minnesota coaching staff took a pair of players out of Prior Lake High School in their 2023 recruiting class DT Martin Owusu and OL Greg Johnson. Could they possibly take another out of the program in 2024?

After Monday, it seems like quite the possibility. On Monday, the Gophers extended an offer to 2024 defensive end Jide Abasiri. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound prospect is an intriguing prospect with elite size and strong athleticism.

Shortly after receiving his offer from the Gophers, TGR caught up with Abasiri to discuss his reaction to the offer, his visit, and future plans.