Keeping the best hometown players in the state of Minnesota has been a focus for Gophers Head Coach PJ Fleck and company. The staff hosted some of those players for junior day last week, and Rogers defensive end Wyatt Gilmore was one of the guys on campus.

It was not Gilmore's first time at Minnesota, or even second, but the visit was important for him to meet and bond with some of the new additions on the staff, all of which made a strong impression on the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end.

Gilmore talked with The Gopher Report about his visit, what he likes about Minnesota, and more.