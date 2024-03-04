Previously here on Gophers Nation, we reported that in-state defenisve tackle Abu Tarawallie was looking to visit Minnesota this spring. While the Maple Grove native will likely make a trip to campus sometime this month or next, he has also set up an official visit to Minneapolis for June, he reported on Monday.

Tarawallie has locked in an official visit for the weekend of June 14-16. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive tackle has beeen a frequent visitor to Minneapolis in his recruitment and his official visit will be at least his seventh visit, not counting any visits he makes this spring. He was scheduled to make a visit to campus in January but was unable to make the trip. Notably, Gophers Nation also previously placed a FutureCast for Tarawallie to land with the Gophers. Other programs that have extended offers to Tarawallie include Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW7igJl0IHdhaXQgZm9yIHRoZSBPRkZJQ0lBTCBWSVNJVCBSVEIh ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hsbFpzbnNIeEIiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9obGxac25zSHhCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFidSAoQEFCVGFy YXdhbGxpZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BQlRhcmF3 YWxsaWUvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjQ1MjI2MjE0OTA2MDE5ODc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==