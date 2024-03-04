In-state DT Abu Tarawallie sets official visit to Minnesota
Previously here on Gophers Nation, we reported that in-state defenisve tackle Abu Tarawallie was looking to visit Minnesota this spring.
While the Maple Grove native will likely make a trip to campus sometime this month or next, he has also set up an official visit to Minneapolis for June, he reported on Monday.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Tarawallie has locked in an official visit for the weekend of June 14-16.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive tackle has beeen a frequent visitor to Minneapolis in his recruitment and his official visit will be at least his seventh visit, not counting any visits he makes this spring. He was scheduled to make a visit to campus in January but was unable to make the trip.
Notably, Gophers Nation also previously placed a FutureCast for Tarawallie to land with the Gophers.
Other programs that have extended offers to Tarawallie include Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Wisconsin.
" I was very happy to hear that I have the opportunity to stay in the state," Tarawallie said about receiving his offrom the Gophers last February.
The 2025 prospect has only been playing football for a handful of years, his first time playing was in eht eighth grade and at the time he only chose to do so to get in shape and on top of wanting to play with his brother. With that, Tarawallie notably did not grow up the fan of any program and didn't really begin to watch or care about football until the last few years.
The full list of prospects who have confirmed official visits to Minnesota this June include;
DB Coleman Patmon(June 7-9)
DE Caleb Williams (June 7-9)
DE Josiah Hammond (June 14-16)
CB Byron Baldwin(June 14-16)
DE Jayden Loftin (June 14-16)
DT Abu Tarawallie (June 14-16)
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers,
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation