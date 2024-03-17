On Thursday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers hosted in-state offensive line prospect Trey Boyd out of Shakopee made a return trip to Minneapolis to see the Golden Gophers. On the trip, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle finally earned a long awaited offer from the Gophers, the eighth offer for the offensive line prospect with Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (OH), Northwestern, and Purdue all offering as well.