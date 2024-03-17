Advertisement
In-state OL Trey Boyd discusses Minnesota visit and offer

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

On Thursday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers hosted in-state offensive line prospect Trey Boyd out of Shakopee made a return trip to Minneapolis to see the Golden Gophers. On the trip, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle finally earned a long awaited offer from the Gophers, the eighth offer for the offensive line prospect with Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (OH), Northwestern, and Purdue all offering as well.

Shortly after receiving the offer, Gophers Nation caught up with the Minnesota native to discuss his visit, receiving an offer from the Gophers, and his recruitment as a whole.

