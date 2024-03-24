Indiana State was too tough for Minnesota to handle in second round action of the NIT as the Sycamores ended the Gophers season with a 76-64 victory.

Four players finished in double figures for Minnesota, led by Pharrel Payne with 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Mitchell tallied 13 points, Cam Christie had 12, while Elijah Hawkins chipped in with ten points in limited minutes due to a hip injury suffered late in the first half.

Dawson Garcia endured foul trouble early in the first half and was held to just six points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

For Indiana State, they were led by guard Ryan Conwell, who finished with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 6-of-8 from three.

Julian Larry (16), Jayson Kent (16), and Robbie Avila (11) were other Sycamores that scored in double-figures.

With the loss, Minnesota finishes the season with a 19-15 record overall. They finished 9-11 in Big Ten play during the regular season.