Maye threw for 414 yards, the second time in his career that he's thrown for over 400 yards, while Nate McCollum had a career-high 15 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown. Out of Maye's 40 passing attempts in the game, McColum was targeted 21 times.

The combination of Drake Maye and Nate McCollum was too much for the Minnesota Golden Gophers to handle on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill as the Gophers fell to the Tar Heels 30-13.

For the Golden Gophers, Athan Kaliakmanis once again struggled to find success through the air, completing just 11 of 29 passing attempts for 133 yards while throwing one pick. His longest streak of completions on Saturday was just five between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter.

Freshman running back Darius Taylor picked up where he left off against Eastern Michigan as one of the bright spots of the Gophers' offense. The Michigan native totaled 138 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He also had one reception for 25 yards, bringing his all-purpose yard total to 163.

From the opening drive for North Carolina, it was clear that the Golden Gophers were going to have a tough day in stopping Drake Maye and Nate McCollum. The Tar Heels drove 75 yards on nine plays, with a 46-yard touchdown reception by McCollum opening the score just three minutes into the game.

The Golden Gophers' offense would struggle to get the ball moving in the first half. Their first drive looked promising, but Athan Kaliakmanis would end up being picked off by Power Echolas at the North Carolina 25-yard line.

North Carolina would make it a 14-0 game just two drives later on a one-yard run by Omarion Hampton. The Golden Gophers would flip some momentum back their way as they picked off two Drake Maye passes over North Carolina's next two drives, but Minnesota would only be able to garner a field goal out of the two turnovers.

The Tar Heels would add another touchdown before the end of the half with a 19-yard touchdown reception by Bryson Nesbit. The Golden Gophers would then put together their best drive of the game, going 75 yards across seven plays to cut the lead down to 21-10 heading into halftime. Coming out of the half, the Golden Gophers looked to be carrying over the momentum of that final drive, potentially making it a game, by driving 48 yards on nine plays before settling for a field goal to make it 21-13.

That, however, is where the comeback effort would stop for the Golden Gophers offense. Cole Kramer, in for Kaliakmanis for a drive after dealing with cramps, would throw an interception, which would immediately result in North Carolina extending their lead to 24-13.

Following the interception, the Golden Gophers would manage just 40 yards the rest of the game across 12 plays. North Carolina would deliver a final blow with under five minutes to go as the Tar Heels would drive 76 yards on 11 plays before a British Brooks one-yard touchdown run made it a 31-13 game. In the fourth quarter, the Tar Heels outgained the Golden Gophers 122-9.