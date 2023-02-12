Try as they might, Minnesota was simply outmanned and outclassed on Sunday in a 68-56 home loss to Iowa.

Minnesota dug themselves an early 11-2 hole to start, but were able to remain within striking distance throughout by shooting 50% (23-46) from the field.

However, Iowa countered by scoring 14 points off of 14 Minnesota turnovers. The Hawkeyes also out rebounded the Gophers 44 to 33, that included 17 offensive rebounds compared to just two for Minnesota.

Because of their rebounding efforts, Iowa scored 15 second-chance points compared to just two points for Minnesota. The Hawkeyes also scored 42 points in the paint, compared to just 28 for the Gophers.

With the loss, Minnesota has now dropped their eighth-consecutive game and find themselves 7-16 overall on the season and just 1-12 in the Big Ten.

The Gophers had three players in double-digits, led by Joshua Ola-Jospeh with 11 points while Jaden Henley and Ta'Lon Cooper had 10 points a piece.

With the win, Iowa improves to 16-9 on the season and 8-6 in conference. After a slow start, Kris Murray finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with 14 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds for Iowa.