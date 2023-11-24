On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down two Gophers that I believe are bound for big games vs the Wisconsin Badgers in the battle for the Axe. We then dive into why this weekend is indeed bowl or bust for PJ Fleck and the Gophers and why I believe they'll be aggressive on offense. Finally, we talk about the defensive clinic that Dawn Plitzuweit and the Gophers Women's Basketball team put on in a bounce-back win.

0:00-7:05 Two Breakouts for Minnesota in the Wisconsin Matchup

7:12-15:22 Is it Bowl or Bust for the Minnesota Gophers

15:26-22:42 Gophers Women's Basketball puts on a clinic!

Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…

Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More

Follow Us on Twitter:

Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRob

Tristyn Spann-Ford: @TSpannFord22

Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophers

Email: LockedonGoldenGophers@gmail.com