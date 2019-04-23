Isaiah Ihnen commits to Minnesota
If Richard Pitino didn't have a lot of recruiting momentum during the Early Signing Period last November, he certainly is gaining it this spring. Sammie Freeman just recently committed and signed h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news