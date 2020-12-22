Jackson Hunter excited about PWO opportunity
Minnesota extended their latest preferred walk-on opportunity to talented two-way lineman Jackson Hunter of Oconomowoc (Wisc.).
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound prospect was named first-team, all-conference this past season and carries a 3.5 grade point average.
The Gophers are recruiting Hunter as an offensive lineman. He talks about his interest in Minnesota with TGR below.
ON HIS INTEREST IN MINNESOTA:
"Super interested, I think that it’s a great opportunity!"
"I started talking to them mid November, and have kept talking to them since then."
"I think that Coach (Brian) Callahan is a very honest person, he said that the offensive line becomes brothers and play as one, I think he also does a good job developing his players and maximizing them to their potential."
"Coach Callahan said that he likes the way I play, he said I play fast and hard he also said I have a big ten build and have the opportunity to use it well."
Hunter also has a preferred walk-on offer from Central Arkansas and Florida State is expressing interest in offering the same opportunity.
In terms of a decision timeframe, Hunter said he's going to take his time and weigh all of his options but could make a decision soon.
After a great virtual visit with @Shakes_GopherFB and @Callybrian I’m honored to say that I have received a PWO to continue my academic and athletic career at University of Minnesota!!! Thank you @GopherFootball for the opportunity! #SkiUMah #RTB pic.twitter.com/LkE3eDTkJM— Jackson Hunter (@jacksonjhunter) December 21, 2020