The Gophers are recruiting Hunter as an offensive lineman. He talks about his interest in Minnesota with TGR below.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound prospect was named first-team, all-conference this past season and carries a 3.5 grade point average.

ON HIS INTEREST IN MINNESOTA:

"Super interested, I think that it’s a great opportunity!"

"I started talking to them mid November, and have kept talking to them since then."

"I think that Coach (Brian) Callahan is a very honest person, he said that the offensive line becomes brothers and play as one, I think he also does a good job developing his players and maximizing them to their potential."

"Coach Callahan said that he likes the way I play, he said I play fast and hard he also said I have a big ten build and have the opportunity to use it well."

Hunter also has a preferred walk-on offer from Central Arkansas and Florida State is expressing interest in offering the same opportunity.



In terms of a decision timeframe, Hunter said he's going to take his time and weigh all of his options but could make a decision soon.