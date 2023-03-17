Minnesota men's basketball program saw a pair of surprising transfer portal entries on Thursday afternoon when forward Jamison Battle and guard Ta'Lon Cooper both entered the transfer portal.

For Battle, the expectation was that the Minnesota native would explore his options to go pro following this season after averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season. Cooper, on the other hand, walked during the Gophers' senior day and averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists this season.

Battle and Cooper become the second and third Gophers basketball players to enter the transfer portal since the end of their season last Thursday. Previously, center Treyton Thompson entered the transfer portal.

The transfers also come after an extremely disappointing season for the Gophers that saw the program go 9-22 overall including 2-17 in Big Ten play.

Overall, while they were already expected to be departures from the program, the loss of Battle and Cooper will be big ones for Ben Johnson's program as Battle was the Gophers' leading scorer while Cooper was one of the best passers in the country with his 6.3 assists per contest.