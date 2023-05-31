Four kickoff times for Minnesota's 2023 season have been released. The Gophers on Wednesday learned the times of their home matchups against Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, and Louisiana as well as their road game against North Carolina.

The Gophers will start their 2023 season off at home against Nebraska on Thursday, August 31. That is now officially set for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff with the game broadcasted on Fox.

The next week, the Gophers will host Eastern Michigan, once again with a later kickoff. This time, it will be a 6:30 p.m. start at Huntington Bank Stadium, the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

After back-to-back home games to start the season, P.J. Fleck and the Gophers will travel to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in one of the better non-conference matchups of the season. That game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT and a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, that game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

Finally, their last game of September, a home game against Lousiana will be an 11:00 a.m. kickoff with the television assignment not yet being released.

The 2023 season will mark the first in the Big Ten's new television deal with CBS, FOX, and NBC.