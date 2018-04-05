Sterling (Ill.) Newman Central Catholic junior inside linebacker recruit Chase Graham (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) was able to make two recent on campus visits. Graham checks in and recaps his visits to Western Illinois and Minnesota and more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to get out to make a few visits last week," Graham said. "I went to visit Western Illinois last Thursday and then I headed up to Minnesota on the following Saturday."

Graham, who is playing baseball this spring was suppose to be in Tennessee for a spring break baseball tournament but Mother Nature had a different idea.

"I was supposed to be gone all that week since we had a planned trip to Tennessee to play in a spring break tournament. The weather was so bad that they decided to cancel the tournament so we ended up staying at home over spring break and that's why I decided to go make a few visits."

Graham filled us in on his recent visits to WIU and Minnesota.

"I went to Western Illinois last Thursday and it was my first recruit visit to WIU. I was able to meet head coach Jared Elliott and we had time to talk. I was able to see the weight room and the stadium and we also walked through the campus at WIU. WIU offered me earlier and they are recruiting me as an inside linebacker recruit. I felt that just getting to know Coach Elliott really stood out to me on my visit. Coach Elliott is a very family oriented buy and has been creating a great atmosphere at WIU."

Graham also came away impressed with Minnesota.

"I went to visit Minnesota last Saturday and they had a Junior Day along with a spring practice. I was able to see the facilities and everything is basically all brand new. I was also able to talk with several of the coaches at Minnesota including head coach PJ Fleck, my recruiting coach Brian Callahan and coach Marcus Hendrickson. Minnesota has just started to show more interest and the coaches said they really liked my junior video and also want me to camp with them this summer. The coaches also said that they would be in school this spring. I was impressed with how Minnesota is located in the middle of the city. I felt that the best part of the visit was getting to meet head coach PJ Fleck. He's a great guy and I love the way he runs the program and the direction he's taking it. He's all about family and raising good men and great players and that's exactly what I'm looking for in a program and coach."

So what's up next for Graham?

"I'm going to visit NIU for a spring practice on April 14th. I'm also looking at getting out to Illinois State soon for a spring practice."

Chase Graham has scholarship offers from South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today