Liam Robbins: From a diamond in the rough to a Big Ten center
Liam Robbins was a little known commodity when he arrived at Drake University. Despite being a seven-footer, he had no scholarship offers out of high school. A year of prep school at Sunrise Christ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news