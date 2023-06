On today's Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, host Kane Rob, former collegiate football video coordinator and recruiting assistant, discusses Wyatt Gilmore's commitment to the SEC, how the DL will look moving forward, and finally why Mara Braun is set to succeed further.

Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms: https://link.chtbl.com/LOGoldenGophers?sid=YouTube

Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege

Follow Us on Twitter: Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRob

Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophers