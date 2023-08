Today we are joined on Locked On Golden Gophers by our weekly co-host Tristyn Spann-Ford to talk questions for the season, over/under in 2023, and finally, our predictions for the entire year. We cover everything from rushing leader to # of touchdowns thrown for and how many pushups Goldy Gopher will do.

