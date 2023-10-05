On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we dive into the Le'meke Brockington injury now knowing it is season-ending. What are the different routes that Minnesota can go to fill the role of their wide receiver two?

We then discuss the Wild Wild Big Ten West and how it is shaping up as we approach the halfway mark of the season. Has any team taken full control and does Minnesota still hold any chance in the race?

Finally, we have a Gophers Women's Basketball preview. We address potential starting lineups, key players, and the style of the new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

