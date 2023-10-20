On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we dive deep into the listener mailbag to answer your questions no matter how hard they may be.

We touch on the Minnesota Gophers vs Iowa Hawkeyes matchup in detail including: how can Minnesota's offense win, the offensive line, flipping the field, special teams and more. We then discuss questions on the whole Gophers season and finally diving into some basketball questions for the upcoming season.

