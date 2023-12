In today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down the Minnesota Gophers 2024 commits that are visiting elsewhere in Brady Pretzlaff, Jide Abasiri, and Koi Perich. Why it is okay to be concerned but I wouldn't hit panic just yet. Then we discuss how Minnesota has been successful so far in this portion of the offseason with player retention. Who do we still need to hear back from and one transfer cornerback to keep an eye on.

Finally, we talk about Men's and Women's hoops with their matchups vs Kentucky and Nebraska.

0:00-11:09 2024 Commits Visiting Elsewhere?

12:45-20:22 Fleck Having a Great Offseason

21:33-29:20 Gophers Hoops Talk for Wednesday Matchups!