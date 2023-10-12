On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast we dive in on the what we learned from the Men's portion of Big Ten Media days. The Minnesota Gophers had some great insights from head coach Ben Johnson and players Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne. Then we hop into an interview with 2024 football commit Drake Lindsey to learn more about the young gopher on and off the field.

