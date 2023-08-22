LOCKED ON GOLDEN GOPHERS: Gophers interior pass rush & B1G DT rankings
On today's episode of Locked On Golden Gophers, I discuss why the Minnesota pass rush needs an interior push to amp up the success. We then discuss the DT room on the Gopher's depth chart for 2023 and the future. We wrap it up by ranking all the DT units in the Big Ten and how they finish for the 2023 season.
0:00-10:15 Interior Pressure is the Key for the Pass Rush
10:16-18:46 Breaking Down the Gophers DT Room
18:47-27:32 Big Ten DT Rankings for 2023
