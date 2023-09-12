GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

On today's show of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we discuss a big week 2 victory over Eastern Michigan, where the Gophers absolutely dominated in the run game. True freshman Darius Taylor went crazy for 206 all-purpose yards, and Sean Tyler had 93 as well. We review the game and talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly. We then discuss what needs to improve heading into week 3. Finally, we discuss why the Tar Heels matchup could be a measuring stick for the Gophers season.

