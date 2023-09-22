LOCKED ON GOLDEN GOPHERS: Has the season outlook changed? Listener mailbag
On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we jump into whether things are slowly coming together for the Minnesota Gophers team that could be beneficial for this year and the future.
We then dive into has the outlook for the Minnesota Gophers season changed at all after the bad loss to UNC.
Finally, we jump into the listener mailbag to talk about Chris Autman-Bell, Zach Evans, the Gophers' passing game, the offensive coordinator position, and more.
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms: https://link.chtbl.com/LOGoldenGophers?sid=YouTube
Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege
Follow Us on Twitter: Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRob
Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophers
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB,, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.