On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we touch base on the spread and line for this Iowa Hawkeyes vs Minnesota Gophers game and what we know about the matchup this weekend. We then discuss the 3 keys to victory for the Gophers to finally bring the Floyd of Rosedale trophy home. Finally, we discuss the Erick All injury and the impact it has for Iowa. Could Iowa's offense truly be the decision maker for this weekend.

