On today's show of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we talk Minnesota Gophers Football. We break down the matchup of the Minnesota Gophers vs. Eastern Michigan and discuss which position groups will be key in week 2. We then discuss the 3 Keys for Minnesota to beat EMU and what the focus should be. Finally, we dive into the listener's mailbag and talk about the Gophers' running backs. Chris Autman-Bell's potential return will Daniel Jackson continue to be special and much more!