LOCKED ON GOLDEN GOPHERS: Kissayi decommits + Gophers media day

Kane Rob • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
On today's show, we discuss the second decommitment of the Gophers 2024 recruiting class what Minnesota loses in Adam Kissayi. We then talk about the Gophers' internal media day and what we learned from some of the players heading into 2023. Finally, we discuss PJ Fleck being named to the Dodd Trophy watchlist and how whether you love him or hate him, some credit is due.

{{ article.title }}
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
