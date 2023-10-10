On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we discuss the massive changes needed after getting destroyed by the Michigan Wolverines. Including changes in playcalling, the struggling passing game, young players being put into roles that may be too big right now, and a change in the attitude of some fans. We also discuss how big the injuries are piling up for this Minnesota Gophers team.

Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms: https://link.chtbl.com/LOGoldenGophers?sid=YouTube

Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege

Follow Us on Twitter: Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRob

Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophers

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB,, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.