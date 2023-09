On today's show of Locked On Golden Gophers we recap the madness of week 1 in the Gophers vs Huskers matchup. There were ups, many downs, but the Gophers find a way to pull out a tough victory. We recap the game. Talk about immediate thoughts. Then we discuss why this Minnesota defense really impressed me. Finally we talk about what needs to improve ASAP as we gear up for week 2 vs EMU.

Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…

🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOGoldenGopher...

Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More

🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege

Follow Us on Twitter:

Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRob

Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophers