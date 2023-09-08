GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

On today's show of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, Kane Rob and Tristyn Spann-Ford discuss predictions for the Minnesota Gophers week 2 matchup vs Eastern Michigan. They talk over unders, concerns from week 1, and which Gophers players will be the most important in week 2 and give their predictions, from guessing Athan Kaliakmanis' pass attempts to the longest field goal that Dragan Kesich will make. As always, they are your show for daily Minnesota Gophers content.

