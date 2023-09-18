On today's show of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we discuss the ugly loss the Gophers suffered to North Carolina.

What was the good, the bad, and the ugly, but also what did we learn from this game?

Is the Gophers' playcalling just as much of the issue as the miscues the players had?

We then discuss 3 things that need to be fixed immediately. Finally, we touch on how the UNC loss changes the season outlook for Minnesota.

