LOCKED ON GOLDEN GOPHERS: Should the transfer portal be a worry?
On today's Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, host Kane Rob, former collegiate football video coordinator, and recruiting assistant, discusses all things transfer portal with things to keep in mind for departures. Plus reviewing the additions and their production.
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧https://link.chtbl.com/LOGoldenGopher...
Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege
Follow Us on Twitter:
Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRob
Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophers
Email: LockedonGoldenGophers@gmail.com
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.