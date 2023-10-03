On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast we covered the takeaways both positive and negative for the Minnesota Gophers victory over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

We then discuss the biggest questions for the Minnesota Gophers as the head into a week taking on the #2 Michigan Wolverines at home.

Finally, we discuss who the 3 players are for Minnesota that we need for them to bring their A-game in order to be competitive vs Michigan.

