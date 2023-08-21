LOCKED ON GOLDEN GOPHERS: The Gophers edge rush & B1G DE rankings
On today's episode of Locked On Golden Gophers, I discuss why the Minnesota pass rush should improve. We then discuss the DE room on the Gophers depth chart for 2023 and the future. We wrap it up with ranking all the DE units in the Big Ten and how it finish for the 2023 season.
0:00-12:02 DE the Most Intriguing Position for Minnesota
12:03-19:31 Breaking Down the Gophers Depth Chart at Edge
19:32-30:19 Big Ten DE Rankings for 2023
