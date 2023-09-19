Locked on Golden Gophers: Trusting the process with Athan + Northwestern
On today's show of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we discuss the overreaction from a portion of Minnesota Gophers fans on Athan Kaliakmanis and why the fanbase needs to give him time and trust the process.
We then discuss quick insights on the Northwestern Wildcats and how their season has started so far in this 2023 season. Who are the players that they depend on?
Finally, we discuss 3 players who have to step up for the Gophers in this upcoming week.
