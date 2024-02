On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we talk about the Minnesota Gophers that are in the draft conversation for 2024 with Tyler Nubin and Brevyn Spann-Ford leading the charge. We then discuss who could be on the radar for the NFL scout for the 2025 NFL Draft. Finally, we discuss how the current successes of the Gophers in the NFL are only helping the program long term.