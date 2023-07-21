On today's show of Locked On Golden Gophers, we discuss the players who have made an impact during PJ Fleck's tenure and, on average, how many freshmen play beyond the redshirt. We then discuss candidates to make an impact immediately in this 2023 class. Finally, we cover players that I really like in the 2023 class long-term past year one as they continue to develop.

