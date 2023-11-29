Locked On Gophers: Kaliakmanis enters portal, potential options for Gophers
On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down the news of Athan Kaliakmanis' decision to enter the transfer portal. We then talk about 3 options the Minnesota Gophers could realistically approach at QB and 3 options to remove from your wish list as it simply isn't possible.
Finally, we discuss the Gophers 2024 QB commit in Drake Lindsey and what we know about his strengths and growth from junior to senior year.
0:00-8:06 Athan Kaliakmanis to enter the Transfer Portal
9:52-17:50 3 Options Who Minnesota Could Realistically Go After
19:04-25:13 Thoughts on 2024 QB Drake Lindsey
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…
Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More
Follow Us on Twitter:
Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRob
Tristyn Spann-Ford: @TSpannFord22
Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophers
Email: LockedonGoldenGophers@gmail.com
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.