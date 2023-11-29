On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down the news of Athan Kaliakmanis' decision to enter the transfer portal. We then talk about 3 options the Minnesota Gophers could realistically approach at QB and 3 options to remove from your wish list as it simply isn't possible.

Finally, we discuss the Gophers 2024 QB commit in Drake Lindsey and what we know about his strengths and growth from junior to senior year.

0:00-8:06 Athan Kaliakmanis to enter the Transfer Portal

9:52-17:50 3 Options Who Minnesota Could Realistically Go After

19:04-25:13 Thoughts on 2024 QB Drake Lindsey

