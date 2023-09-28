On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns matchup with players to look out for and what this defense brings to the table. We then discuss why it is time for actions and not words for the Gophers.

Finally, we jump into Minnesota Gophers Men's Basketball as practice officially got underway this week. What stood out in the first media practice?

