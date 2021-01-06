TheGopherReport - Marcus Carr named to Midseason Wooden Award Top 25

Carr Named to John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

University of Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List today. The announcement was made by the Los Angeles Athletic Club and was announced on ESPNU.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2020-21 season thus far, the list comprises 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport's most prestigious honor.

Carr is one of 12 guards on the list and is one of six student-athletes from the Big Ten to be recognized. The Toronto native leads Minnesota in points per game (22.1) and assists per game (5.9) while playing 36.0 minutes per game. Carr has scored in double figures in all 12 games this year and he has three 30-point games and six 20-point games this season.

In the Big Ten, Carr ranks first in assists per game (5.9), first in minutes per game (36.0), third in points per game (22.1), fifth in 3-point field goals per game (2.3), fifth in assist-turnover ratio (2.7) and 14th in field goal percentage (.448)

Carr was named All-Big Ten Third Team last season after setting a school record with 207 assists in a season. He started every game and led the Big Ten in minutes played, while finishing second in the conference in assists and eighth in scoring.

For up-to-date information on the Wooden Award, please go to www.woodenaward.com and follow the Wooden Award on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodenaward and @WoodenAward on Twitter and Instagram.