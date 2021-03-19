As Minnesota continues to search for their new head basketball coach, the program was dealt another tough blow on Friday as starting point guard Marcus Carr entered his name in the transfer portal.

A second-team All-Big Ten selection, Carr averaged 19.4 points and 4.9 assists per game this past season.

With his resume, Carr becomes the hottest commodity to enter the transfer portal so far and will draw a ton of interest from other programs.

Carr will have options, as he explored NBA opportunities after last season before returning to Minnesota. That could be a possibility this season as well.

Carr joins Minnesota freshman guard Jamal Mashburn, Jr. as Gophers to enter the transfer portal since Richard Pitino's dismissal on Monday.

Mashburn, Jr. averaged 8.2 points for the Gophers this past season, playing in all 29 games and earning eight starts.