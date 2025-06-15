Michigan DT Jeremiah Benson Commits to Minnesota

The West Bloomfield (MI) prospect is the 19th commitment this cycle for the Gophers and their third on Sunday. He joins a Minnesota 2026 recruiting class that already features a trio of defensive end commitments in Aaden Aytch, Anthony Charles, and in-state prospect Howie Johnson.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers big day continued on Sunday afternoon as three-star defensive tackle Jeremiah Benson announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Benson chose the Gophers over primarily Iowa State and Fresno State. He did have an official visit scheduled to Iowa for next week as well.

Minnesota’s interest in Benson picked up in recent weeks as they looked to add a defensive tackle to their class. The Gophers interest plus other Power Four interests would cause Benson to back off his commitment to Northern Illinois.

"Coach Fleck and Coach Dott really hit home for me everything that this program stands for,” Benson told Rivals. “The culture, the people, this team is exactly where I want to be!"”