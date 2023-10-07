The Michigan Wolverines left little doubt on Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium of who the better team was. The Wolverines routed the Golden Gophers 52-10 while keeping the Gophers to 169 yards of total offense.

The Wolverines opened the scoring on Saturday on Minnesota’s first possession of the game as cornerback Will Johnson intercepted an Athan Kaliakmanis pass, returning it 35 yards for the touchdown. The Wolverines would add a field goal a few minutes later before Dagan Kesich got the Gophers on the board with a 54-yard attempt of his own in the final minutes of the opening quarter.

The 10-3 score, would be the closest the Golden Gophers would get in the matchup.

In the second quarter, the Wolverines would add on a pair of touchdowns thanks to short red zone scampers from Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy. The Gophers would attempt to garner some momentum prior to halftime as Kaliakmanis found Daniel Jackson for a 35-touchdown in the final seconds. Nonetheless, Michigan would head into halftime with a 24-10 lead.

The second half, however, would be all Michigan. The Wolverines would score three touchdowns in eight minutes to break open a 24-10 lead into a 45-10 lead. J.J. McCarthy picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game while also throwing his first passing touchdown late in the third quarter, finding tightened Colson Loveland for a 24-yard score. The Wolverines would also record their second pick-six of the game, a 29-yard return from Keon Sabb to make it 45-10.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines added another touchdown, this time using the legs of Leon Franklin, to give the game its ultimate final score of 52-10.