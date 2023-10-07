Michigan routs Minnesota 52-10
The Michigan Wolverines left little doubt on Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium of who the better team was. The Wolverines routed the Golden Gophers 52-10 while keeping the Gophers to 169 yards of total offense.
The Wolverines opened the scoring on Saturday on Minnesota’s first possession of the game as cornerback Will Johnson intercepted an Athan Kaliakmanis pass, returning it 35 yards for the touchdown. The Wolverines would add a field goal a few minutes later before Dagan Kesich got the Gophers on the board with a 54-yard attempt of his own in the final minutes of the opening quarter.
The 10-3 score, would be the closest the Golden Gophers would get in the matchup.
In the second quarter, the Wolverines would add on a pair of touchdowns thanks to short red zone scampers from Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy. The Gophers would attempt to garner some momentum prior to halftime as Kaliakmanis found Daniel Jackson for a 35-touchdown in the final seconds. Nonetheless, Michigan would head into halftime with a 24-10 lead.
The second half, however, would be all Michigan. The Wolverines would score three touchdowns in eight minutes to break open a 24-10 lead into a 45-10 lead. J.J. McCarthy picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game while also throwing his first passing touchdown late in the third quarter, finding tightened Colson Loveland for a 24-yard score. The Wolverines would also record their second pick-six of the game, a 29-yard return from Keon Sabb to make it 45-10.
In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines added another touchdown, this time using the legs of Leon Franklin, to give the game its ultimate final score of 52-10.
Takeaways
- The lack of Darius Taylor once again played a huge part in the Gophers' offensive struggles on Saturday night. The Gophers offensive line struggled but the running back room outside Taylor simply just doesn't get it done. Zach Evans led the Gophers with 45 rushing yards, Bryce Williams had 40 yards of his own and Sean Tyler had 16. As a team, the Gophers averaged just 2.8 yards per carry.
- Athan Kaliakmanis struggled again on Saturday. The first-year starter through half a season just has not shown any signs of taking a step forward from his considerable amount of playing time last season. Kaliakmanis doesn't have a ton of help out there either. At this point, it's fair to say that if the Golden Gophers don't begin to show that they can throw the football at any considerable rate, it's going to be a very long second half of the season for the Golden Gophers. When there is no Darius Taylor, there is simply nothing about this offense that is going to scare an opposing defense. Opposing teams will sell out to stop the run and force Kaliakmanis to try and make plays.
Up Next
The Golden Gophers are off next week but will return to action on October 21 when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City.
