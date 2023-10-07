This evening, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the nation's second-ranked Michigan Wolverines as P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers look for a signature victory. Minnesota is one week removed from getting back into the win column with a 34-23 win over the Lousiana Rajin' Cajuns. It was a good bounce-back win for the Gophers who lost their previous two games to the North Carolina Tar Heels and Northwestern Wildcats. The Wolverines, on the other hand, enter this Saturday with a perfect 5-0 record, winning each game this season handily despite slow starts in four of five games. Last weekend, Jim Harbaugh's program had their most dominant game yet this season, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 45-7, never allowing the Cornhuskers to be in the game. Saturday's matchup is going to be a tough one for P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers. The Wolverines bring a dominant rushing attack to Minneapolis as well as a suffocating defense that is among the best In the country. Here is how the Gophers Nation staff sees Saturday's matchup playing out.



DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY I've been looking for reasons to think that Minnesota could perhaps give the Wolverines a game on Saturday but if we're being honest, there are very few reasons to believe so. Offensively, this is where I have most of my questions when it comes to today's game. I'm not sure I believe that Athan Kaliakmanis and the Gophers' offense can play a perfect game offensively for four quarters. That's what it will take to win this one, a perfect game (on both sides of the ball but especially offensively). Minnesota's offense hasn't found that sync yet that they need to defeat a team like Michigan. The rushing attack sans Darius Taylor has been average at best and the passing game isn't going to scare any opposing defenses. Expect Michigan to sell out to stop the run and force Athan Kaliakmanis to beat them through the air. When it comes to the Gophers slowing down the Wolverines, I think they may be able to have some success in slowing down Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards but I don't see the Gophers being able to do so for four quarters or completely shutting them down. It will be a good test for the pass defense that has looked shaky recently, the Wolverines are not overly explosive through the air but do have the capabilities to do so. Will they look to pick on the Golden Gophers' secondary this week? That will be something to watch closely as well. Ultimately, I think Minnesota is going to be able to keep this one a close(ish) game in the first half but I don't see them being able to keep it close for four quarters. Expect Michigan to begin pulling away in the second half before a fourth-quarter touchdown or two puts it away. PREDICTION: Michigan 38 - Minnesota 13

Sean Williams