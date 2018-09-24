The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced Monday that Minneapolis has been selected as the location for the Women's Final Four in 2022 with the University of Minnesota and Sports Minneapolis serving as co-hosts.

Playing dates for the event will be April 1 and 3 at Target Center. This will be the second time that Minneapolis has hosted the Women's Final Four, also doing so in 1995 at Target Center.

"We are honored to serve as the host institution for the 2022 Women's Final Four," said Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. "Minnesota has a long-standing tradition of hosting marquee NCAA championships, and we are excited that the Women's Final Four is coming back to Minneapolis for the first time since 1995. The 2022 championship will have extra meaning, as it will be the 50th anniversary of Title IX. We look forward to crowning a champion, while also celebrating the sport and this landmark anniversary."

Monday's announcement adds to the list of championships held in the state in the years to come. The University of Minnesota is also slated to host the 2018 Women's Volleyball Championship, 2019 Men's Basketball Final Four, 2020 Wrestling Championship, 2021 Men's Basketball Regional and 2021 Men's Gymnastics Championship.

In this past calendar year Minnesota has hosted the Men's Swimming and Diving Championship, Women's Ice Hockey Frozen Four, Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four and a women's gymnastics regional. Additionally, Minneapolis was the site of Super Bowl LII in February.

In addition to Minneapolis, the NCAA also announced Final Four locations Monday for 2021 (San Antonio), 2023 (Dallas) and 2024 (Cleveland).

"The committee appreciates all of the cities that were involved in the bid process and are thrilled to announce the additions of great hosting communities in San Antonio, Minneapolis, Dallas and Cleveland to the Women's Final Four family of future hosts," said Rhonda Lundin Bennett, chair of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee and senior associate athletics director at Nevada. "When we crown a national champion in those cities in the years to come, we know our student-athletes, teams and fans will have enjoyed an amazing championship experience."