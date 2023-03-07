The Brownsburg (IN) native has 11 offers in his recruitment including Illinois, and West Virginia to go alongside the Gophers.

He'll also be visiting West Virginia next month as well, the Mountaineers are shaping up to potentially be the Gophers' biggest threat when it comes to landing the three-star prospect.

The Gophers currently hold five commitments in their 2024 recruiting class but do not hold any wide receiver commitments yet. They do have their quarterback, however, in Georgia's Aaron Philo while also holding a three-star RB commit Jaydon Wright. In the 2023 recruiting class, they ended ups signing a trio of wide receivers from the prep level in Kenric Lanier, Donielle Hayes, and TJ McWilliams.



