Minnesota Adds Three-Star EDGE Josiah Anyansi to 2026 Recruiting Class

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a commitment to their 2026 recruiting class from three-star EDGE defender Josiah Anyansi . He is the 21st commitment in Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class and the fifth commitment to commit to the program on Sunday.

The Murrieta Valley (CA) standout commited to the Golden Gophers over UNLV, Boston College, Boise State, and Arizona but had over a dozen offers in total. Programs that were offered but did not make the cut for Anyansi are Cal, Fresno State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Oregon State, San Diego State, and Utah.

Anyansi is the fourth defensive line commitment in the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class, joining in-state talent Howie Johnson out of Forest Lake as well as South Fayette (PA) prospect Anthony Charles and Jefferson (IL) talent Aaeden Aytch.

His commitment also helps continue a strong trend for the Gophers within the state of California. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Gophers signed three California standouts in quarterback Jackson Kollock, wide receiver Legend Lyons, and offensive tackle Daniel Shipp.